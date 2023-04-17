Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Duo could return for Blues

Birmingham City head to Millwall in the Championship tomorrow night.

John Eustace’s side face a tricky trip to The Den on Tuesday, to face an in form Millwall side who are chasing down a top-six finish.

Blues lost 2-1 away at Sunderland last time out – their only defeat in their last five league outings with the club currently sitting in 17th place of the Championship table.

Millwall claimed a good win over Preston North End on Saturday and currently sit in 5th place of the table.

Birmingham City team news

The key absentees for Birmingham City right now are Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney. The pair have missed severla weeks of action now but returned to training last week, and Birmingham World say that the pair could potentially return to the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game.

Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Trusty

Long

Roberts

Colin

Bielik

James

Khadra

Hall

Chong

Hogan

Expect to see rotational changes for tonight’s game. Eustace has used pretty much the same XI for the last few games which have all come in a short space of time, and with Blues just about safe from the drop, we could see a few players given run-outs.

The likes of Jordan James and Scott Hogan haven’t started many games of late, and the pair’s energy in midfield and attack could really help against a fast-paced and physical Millwall side. Elsewhere, expect an unchanged side.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.