‘A collapse for the ages’ – Bristol Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side sitting in 14th place.

The Gas will be playing League One football again next season but are still hoping to see out the season as strongly as possible. Joey Barton’s side are undefeated in their last three games, snatching a late point against Derby County at the weekend through a late Antony Evans penalty.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, their recent collapse has been a shock to everyone. They looked on course for a thoroughly impressive promotion after embarking on a 23-game undefeated streak but they’ve now won just one of their last eight.

Their most recent outing was a thoroughly disappointing 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion, leaving the Owls in 3rd and behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town having played a game more.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday have embarked on a collapse for the ages and with four games remaining, it’s hard to see them breaking back into the top two. Plymouth and Ipswich are in strong form and both have a game in hand, leaving the Owls with everything to do.

“I can see them dropping points once again here too. Bristol Rovers haven’t got anything left to play for but they’re causing problems for some good sides, snatching a late point off Derby at weekend.

“I’ll back them to dent another promotion hopeful’s ambitions here too.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Cameron Winstanley

“Wednesday’s drop off in recent weeks is terrifying for Owls’ fans and gives every confidence to Joey Barton that his side can inflict further damage to their automatic promotion bid. Bristol Rovers will have no fear heading into this one after their last minute equaliser against Derby keeps their unbeaten run going.

“Darren Moore’s side are going to have to dig deep to get back to winning ways, but I think Wednesday are going to fall short again here, with the points to be shared.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday