3 out-of-work managers Port Vale should consider after significant Darrell Clarke decision

Port Vale have made the decision part ways with manager Darrell Clarke heading into the final four games of the League One season.

Port Vale sit in 18th place heading into the final stages of the season, six points away from the League One relegation zone.

Now, they’ve opted to make a late change in manager, sacking Clarke to replace him with Andy Crosby on an interim basis. After a fruitless January window and Clarke’s previous success, the decision has come as a surprise to many, but with Crosby in charge until the end of the season, Vale will need a new boss in the summer.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses they should consider…

Karl Robinson

Robinson has enjoyed success at League One level before but Oxford United’s struggles saw him sacked earlier this year. He’s an experienced operator in EFL football and has shown before he can take clubs towards the upper echelons of the division.

The 42-year-old could be an attractive option for clubs in the market for a new boss this summer, so if Vale were to pursue his services, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s some competition.

Steve Morison

Cardiff City entrusted Morison with their summer makeover before controversially parting ways with him before he’d really got a proper chance to make things work. He had improved the way they were playing even if results hadn’t turned immediately and has shown he’s deserving of another shot in the dugout.

A drop down to League One level could be ideal and he could be a great boss for the long-term at Port Vale.

Michael Appleton

Appleton’s second spell with Blackpool was another underwhelming one but there’s no doubting the good work he has done in the third-tier before. He performed well in roles with Oxford United and Lincoln City and would be an option worth considering for Vale.

Again though, you could see him being a good option for other clubs too, so there could be competition for his services.