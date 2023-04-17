3 Nathan Wood replacements Swansea City must consider amid interest from Premier League elite

Swansea City saw centre-back Nathan Wood linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Swansea City’s emerging star was mentioned as an Arsenal and Spurs target by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian reporter stating both have been keeping tabs on his talents after a strong season of development in South Wales.

If the interest develops into anything more serious, the Swans would be wise to have some potential replacements in mind. Here, we put forward three who could be solid additions if Wood is tempted away…

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

Edwards looks destined for a future at the top and if Posh fail to win promotion, he’s someone clubs need to look at signing. He might not go on the cheap and he could draw interest at a higher level but he’d fit well at Swansea and could become the latest in the line of top centre-backs to emerge from the club.

At just 20, he’s already played over 80 times for Peterborough United’s first-team and is a regular in England’s youth setup.

Joel Waterman – CF Montreal

At 27, Waterman isn’t exactly a new youthful centre-back to develop but he could be a really shrewd pickup for the Swans.

The Canada international has been a big hit for Montreal in the MLS since making the step up from Canadian football and he could be a ready-made addition to Russell Martin’s backline. He’s a reliable and composed figure on the ball and isn’t afraid to travel out of defence, although he’s untested outside North America.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton & Hove Albion

Dutch starlet van Hecke has been a hit in the Championship before, impressing while out on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season. He’s yet to find regular game time with Brighton though and there looks to be some uncertainty around his long-term future.

Van Hecke’s deal is up this summer but there’s a 12-month extension option. Given his lack of game time though, a permanent or temporary move could be an appealing option ahead of next season.