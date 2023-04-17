3 Josh Key alternatives Blackburn Rovers should consider amid Swansea City transfer competition

Blackburn Rovers are claimed to be among the sides keen on Exeter City’s Josh Key ahead of the summer.

Blackburn Rovers were mentioned alongside Swansea City as admirers of Key in a report from Football Insider last week.

Given that the club currently have Joe Rankin-Costello and Callum Brittain as options on the right, it might be a surprise to see them add a third player in the form of Key in that position. However, if he is a player on their radar, here are three alternatives that could be a better fit…

Taylor Gardner-Hickman – West Brom

This could be seen as optimistic by some but a move for Gardner-Hickman could be very opportunistic.

The 21-year-old’s minutes have been really limited under Carlos Corberan following an impressive breakthrough and to find game time elsewhere, a move away could be ideal. Rovers could keep him playing in the Championship and would have a highly versatile player in their ranks, bolstering their options at both left and right-back as well as in central midfield.

Max Johnston – Motherwell

Johnston has his fair share of suitors heading into the summer as he approaches the end of his deal at Motherwell. With two goals and three assists in 13 Scottish Premiership games at just 19, it isn’t hard to see why he’s caught the eye either.

As such a talented player who will likely be available for a small compensation fee, he could be a smart signing regardless of the existing options on the right. He’s someone who Rovers could patiently develop or bring straight into the side as a real prospect for the future.

Calvin Ramsay – Liverpool

A more short-term option would be Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, who could benefit from a loan away from Anfield.

He’s not ready for a senior role with Jurgen Klopp’s side yet and to keep the strong relationship going between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, a swoop for Ramsay could work out. With the strong competition for a starting spot though, another club where Ramsay would be guaranteed a starting spot may be more appealing.