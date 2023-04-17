3 forwards Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday should eye up instead of sought-after L2 ace

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were among the sides linked with AFC Wimbledon star Ali Al-Hamadi last week.

They’re not alone in showing interest in the Iraqi international though. It is claimed Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Coventry City have all scouted the Dons star, who has nine goals in 17 games for the club since joining in January.

With such interest, it could be wise for League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three options who could be a good fit…

Harvey Knibbs – Cambridge United

Knibbs looks ready for a shot at a more upwardly mobile club and with a team perhaps a division higher or challenging for promotion, the 23-year-old could really maximise his potential.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Cambridge United this summer and after 25 goals and nine assists for the club while playing in a range of attacking roles, Ipswich and Wednesday should definitely be among those keeping tabs on his situation.

Mo Faal – West Brom

20-year-old striker Faal is still a raw talent but after a prolific season for the Baggies’ U21s and while out on loan in the National League North with AFC Fylde, he’s a striker EFL sides need to have their eyes on.

The Gambian striker is out of contract this summer and it would be wise to look into a swoop given just how high his ceiling could be, even if he isn’t proven at EFL level just yet.

Ephron Mason-Clark – Peterborough United

This one might only be doable if Ipswich Town and/or Sheffield Wednesday are in a division higher than Peterborough United this summer, but Mason-Clark is a talent that should have caught attention since arriving at London Road.

Mason-Clark is a versatile 23-year-old attacker who has notched eight goals and eight assists in his first season of League One football. Playing alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris, in behind the talisman or out on the wing, the ex-Barnet man has been a big hit and could draw interest this summer.