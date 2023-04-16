Wilder quizzed on Watford’s play-off hopes after Bristol City win

Watford claimed a much-needed win yesterday, beating Bristol City 2-0 in the Championship.

An own goal from Harry Cornick and one for Joao Pedro sealed the win for Watford. It’s only Chris Wilder’s second win as manager, coming after a week of speculation surrounding his future at Vicarage Road after a tough start to life at the club.

The Hornets now sit in 12th place of the table but only four points separate them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th, with Watford having just four games of the season left.

Wilder was quizzed on a late push for the play-offs after yesterday’s win, but he played down the idea that he and his players are looking at the Championship table.

He said:

“We’re not thinking about the play-offs, not at all. The table obviously gets talked about a lot, but honestly we’re not even looking at it.

“I just wanted to win today, and I wanted a performance. I’m looking for us to get another performance under our belts on Wednesday, but we know it won’t be easy. Cardiff have a lot to play for, so it’s a good test for us to try and back up today.”