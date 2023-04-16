Transfer insider drops major update on Wout Weghorst’s Burnley future as Manchester United loan spell nears an end

Besiktas are ‘lining up’ a second move for Burnley’s Wout Weghorst when his loan spell at Manchester United ends in the summer, according to The Sun.

Weghorst, 30, began the season on loan at Turkish SuperLig side Besiktas. He was in decent form for the club, scoring eight goals and assisting four more in 16 league appearances in the first half of the season, but he’s not been able to recreate that form with United.

Since arriving in January, Weghorst has featured 10 times in the Premier League without scoring. And now, Alan Nixon has revealed in a report in The Sun that Besiktas are among the clubs keen on a summer swoop for the striker, with United ‘unlikely to try and keep him’.

Nixon also reveals that Burnley would rather sell Weghorst in the summer transfer window but that a loan move to Besiktas ‘looks most likely’.