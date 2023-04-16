Kompany explains squad selection changes for Burnley’s draw v Reading

Burnley were held to a goalless draw at Reading in the Championship yesterday.

For Reading, it’s a much-needed and very impressive point. For Burnley, despite promotion already being wrapped up, it’s a disappointing result, and it comes after Vincent Kompany made some wholesale changes to his starting XI.

He made six changes the starting XI that beat Sheffield United at the start of the week with the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Scott Twine, and Manuel Benson coming into the XI among others.

And speaking to the club after the game, Kompany explained the decision to make so many changes to the side, saying:

“We got here because of the squad, everyone has played a role over the season. We have needed these players and they have been massive for us.

“We also need to see everyone ahead of next season. We’re constantly planning for next year and the more we see them out there, the more we see their progression.

“The only danger is match rhythm, but I have not seen any issues or problems so far with it, I’m proud of them.”

A surprise call?

Some may have been surprised to see Kompany make so many changes for the game v Reading, as the Clarets are still chasing down the Royals’ record for most points in a season.

But Burnley still had a very strong XI on the pitch yesterday, and a game against a struggling Reading side was a good chance to give the likes of Twine a proper run out after a bit of a turbulent season for the summer signing from MK Dons.

It’ll be interesting to see how Burnley line up in their next couple of games with the Clarets in action against two more struggling sides in Rotherham United and QPR.

A trip to Rotherham is up next, with that one taking place on Tuesday night.