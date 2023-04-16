Huddersfield Town linked with off-field Bolton Wanderers figure

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Huddersfield Town are short-listing former employee Chris Markham for their director of football position.

Markham was formerly employed at the John Smith’s Stadium as a performance analyst before leaving in January 2017 for a similar role with the FA. After four years with English football’s governing body, Markham was then appointed by Bolton Wanderers as their Technical Performance Director.

Impressing in this role with the Trotters, Markham has come to the attention of former employees at Huddersfield Town, points out Nixon. Town have been resurgent under the guidance of veteran manager Neil Warnock – his appointment has seen the Yorkshire side climb out of the relegation places in the Championship.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun by Alan Nixon, incoming American owner Kevin M.Nagle is thought to want ‘a new director of football for a revamp’. Nagle’s preference is said to be ex-Stoke City technical director Mark Cartwright who is currently the sporting director of the United Soccer League in America.

And now, Nixon is saying that Town are looking to add old boy Markham to their shortlist for a job that is currently held by Leigh Bromby.

Thoughts?

Huddersfield under Warnock are finally heading in the right direction – away from the Championship drop zone.

They’ve lost just once in their last six games, that reverse coming this weekend in a 1-0 loss to Swansea City. Their next four games are a bit of a mixed bag with tricky ties against Sheffield United and Sunderland balanced out by games against relegation-threatened Reading and Cardiff City.

Looking to appoint a new director of football is likely with an outlook for next season and a summer rebuild. Incoming American owner Nagle will be looking for success next season and that will come after a summer overhaul and rebuild, but that rebuild might need to start at the top.

Bringing in Markham, a local who knows the club, could be a very sensible move for the Terriers to make.