Crystal Palace eyeing Blackburn Rovers man – report says he could be tempted to join

Crystal Palace are ‘checking on’ Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton, reports The Sun.

Wharton, 18, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers youth academy. He made his Championship debut for the club earlier this season and has since featured 12 times in the league for Rovers, scoring once and assisting once along the way.

But The Sun is now reporting that Crystal Palace have en eye on Wharton. Alan Nixon says that the Eagles are keeping tabs on the Englishman, and that he ‘could be tempted’ by a move to Selhurst Park, even if it means him working his way through the ranks there.

Wharton’s Blackburn side currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table after a strong season to date, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are now winless in four after a goalless draw v Hull City yesterday.