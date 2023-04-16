Corberan reveals Daryl Dike injury blow after West Brom’s win at Stoke City

West Brom won 2-1 away at Stoke City in the Championship yesterday.

Two goals from Jayson Molumby sealed the comeback win for West Brom yesterday. The win ended a run of four games without one for Carlos Corberan’s side, leaving them in 11th place of the table and now three points outside the top-six.

But the game also saw striker Daryl Dike pick up another, potentially long-term injury. Corberan told Express & Star after the game:

“It looks like an Achilles injury and they never really are good. Achilles injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage.