Corberan reveals Daryl Dike injury blow after West Brom’s win at Stoke City

West Brom won 2-1 away at Stoke City in the Championship yesterday.
Two goals from Jayson Molumby sealed the comeback win for West Brom yesterday. The win ended a run of four games without one for Carlos Corberan’s side, leaving them in 11th place of the table and now three points outside the top-six.
But the game also saw striker Daryl Dike pick up another, potentially long-term injury. Corberan told Express & Star after the game:
“It looks like an Achilles injury and they never really are good. Achilles injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage.
“I have been watching these types of injuries that unfortunately happen and we need to see how much damage appears and depending on this, we will know the months.”
Dike joined West Brom in January 2021 but featured just twice last season, missing the first part of this season too after picking up two separate, longer-term injuries.
He’s featured 23 times in the Championship this season and has seven goals to his name, making him the Baggies’ highest scorer in the league.
A blow for Dike…
Dike has really endured a torrid time with injury since arriving at The Hawthorns. It looks like he could now miss the remainder of the season and potentially some of the start of next season if his injury is a serious one.
And for Corberan and West Brom, it’s another key injury added to their already-lengthy injury list. Losing Dike is certainly a blow to any play-off ambitions they had, but it’ll give the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant to make their mark on the starting XI.
Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Blackpool.