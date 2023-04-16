Burnley set to take a look at Rangers man, report reveals

Burnley are ‘set to run the rule over’ Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to The Sun, as his Ibrox contract comes to an end this summer.

Kent, 26, signed for Rangers on a permanent deal in 2019. He left Liverpool to join the Scottish giants and he’s since gone on to win the Scottish Cup, the Scottish League Cup, and Scottish Premiership title with the club, as well as reaching a Europa League final.

He’s often been linked with clubs south of the border, and he’s now entering the final months of his Rangers contract after another steady season in the Scottish top flight. And The Sun are reporting that Burnley are set to take a closer look at the Englishman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kent has played 29 times in the league this season, scoring three and assisting eight. The wide-man has made 217 total appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.