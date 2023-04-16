Bolton Wanderers man out for ‘four to six weeks’, says Evatt

Bolton Wanderers haven’t had much luck with injuries this season.

Ian Evatt has had to contend with a few key injuries throughout this campaign, and he’s been dealt another blow with Manchester City loan man Luke Mbete potentially set to miss the remainder of this season.

The 19-year-old joined on loan in January and has since featured eight times in League One for the Trotters. But he was left out of the side that beat Oxford United yesterday after he picked up a knee injury in the previous draw v Cambridge United.

And speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said of Mbete:

“Luke’s knee got injured in the tackle at the end which led to the free kick, and Manchester City tell us that will be four to six weeks, so that means he goes behind Jack Iredale, Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal.”

Bolton currently sit in 5th place of the League One table after going four games unbeaten in the league. Bolton hit a sticky patch of form last month but they’re putting points back on the board now, with just five games of the season remaining.

“We are doing our best to get Rico and Eoin recovered but right now it isn’t looking great,” Evatt continued. “It’s possible if we make it (to the play-offs) but right now these boys are what we have got and they are doing absolutely everything to get us over the line.”

Piling up…

The defensive injuries are really starting to pile up for Evatt, with Mbete joining Iredale, Santos, and Toal on the sidelines.

And the injuries come at a crucial time in the season with Bolton looking to finish inside the top-six. But if Mbete is in line to potentially return for the play-offs then that could mean the likes of Iredale, Santos, and Toal are too, if Mbete ‘goes behind’ those three like Evatt says.

If they can get back to full sharpness in time for the play-offs then Bolton’s chances of promotion will be greatly bolstered.

Up next for the Trotters is a trip to Burton Albion.