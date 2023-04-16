Alex Neil discusses Ben Wilmot injury after Stoke City’s defeat v West Brom

Stoke City lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in the Championship yesterday.

The Potters were in fine form through March. But they’ve now won just one of their last six in the league, with yesterday’s defeat v West Brom leaving Alex Neil’s side in 16th place of the Championship table.

Stoke had initially taken the lead through Jacob brown in the first half, but West Brom scored twice in the second to eventually take all three points. And to add to Stoke’s misery yesterday, centre-back Ben Wilmot was forced off shortly before the break with a suspected back injury.

After the game, Neil said if Wilmot’s injury:

“I’m hoping he’s going to be fine. We’ll find out a little bit more later. I believe he’ll be going to hospital, and we’ll see how that comes back.

“He thought he got a knee in the back, but it didn’t look like that from the pictures, it looks like he’s landed heavily on it.

“He had problems last season with his back going into spasm the physio was saying so I don’t know if it it’s related to that. We just have to wait and see how he is over the next 24 hours.”