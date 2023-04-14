What’s former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford man Fernando Forestieri up to these days?

Fernando Forestieri played for Watford between 2012 and 2015, and for Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2020.

The now 33-year-old began his career Italy. The Argentinian-born player had spells with both Genoa and Udinese but couldn’t make a mark on their first-team, spending a lot of time out on loan after joining the latter in 2009.

His first taste of English football came during a loan spell with Watford during the 2012/13 campaign. He impressed, and was brought back as a permanent player the following season.

In total, Forestieri made 90 appearances for the Hornets, with the 2013/14 campaign being his best – he played 32 times in all competitions and scored eight times.

A move for Sheffield Wednesday followed and Forestieri would spend five successful years at Hillsborough, racking 134 total appearances and scoring 40 goals along the way.

But what’s Forestieri up to these days?

The former Italian U21 player left Wednesday in 2020, re-joining Udinese. But it wouldn’t be a happy return for Forestieri who scored just three league goals in a season-and-a-half before agreeing to terminate his contract.

Then, in a surprise move, Forestieri signed for Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim in January last year. Since, the attacking midfielder has gone on to score 32 league goals in 45 games for the club, winning four domestic titles in just his first season at the club.

His teammates include former Swansea City man Jordi Amat and former Millwall defender Shane Lowry. Johor currently sit top of the table after the opening eight games of the season, having won all eight of their fixtures.

Forestieri is the league’s leading scorer with seven goals to his name so far this season.

A fine player during his time in England, with bags of technical and goal-scoring ability, but who was often hindered by injury. Now though, he’s lighting up the Malaysian league, and he could have a fair few years left ahead of him.