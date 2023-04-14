West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City: Midfielder could return but defender likely to miss out

West Brom head to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Baggies head to the bet365 Stadium for another tough outing. Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 11th place of the Championship table after a disappointing 2-2 draw v QPR last time out – a fourth game without a win for West Brom.

Stoke City sit in 15th place of the table. They’ve won one of their last five but they’ve only lost one of those, with their last outing being a goalless draw away at Birmingham City.

West Brom team news

Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu missed the last game v QPR. Bartley is carrying a hamstring injury and looks set to miss this one, with a scan planned for the 31-year-old, whilst Yokuslu is ‘day by day’ according to Corberan, and could feature this weekend.

Elsewhere, Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea, Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, and Kean Bryan remain sidelined for the Baggies, but Jayson Molumby made a surprise return to action last time out v QPR.

Alex Palmer is back in full training and in contention for this weekend’s game.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Ajayi

Furlong

Chalobah

Gardner-Hickman

Albrighton

Swift

Wallace

Dike

Josh Griffiths has done well in Palmer’s absence. But after his mistake v QPR and with Palmer seemingly ready to return, Palmer returning to the starting XI this weekend seems like a smart move for Corberan.

Expect Molumby to start on the bench again, leaving Taylor Gardner-Hickman to partner Nathaniel Chalobah in front of the defence.

Daryl Dike started on the bench v QPR and could be in line for a return to the XI – he’s the Baggies’ leading scorer in the league with seven.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.