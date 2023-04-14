‘We’ll see…’ – Middlesbrough boss discusses potential Aston Villa summer transfer deals

Middlesbrough signed Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

And the pair have since flourished on loan with Boro, who’ve excelled under the guidance of Carrick. He’s taken them from the lower ends of the Championship table up into 4th place with just a handful of games left to play, and already it seems like the ex-Manchester United man is looking towards the summer.

He spoke to The Northern Echo about the futures of Archer and Ramsey, and he’s apparently keen on bringing the Villa pair back in time for the 2023/24 campaign. But Carrick also reminded fans that there would be a few obstacles to clear before Archer and/or Ramsey returned.

Carrick said:

“There will be a lot of things that have to fall into place for them in terms of what happens with Aston Villa and where they end up playing.”

He continued:

“We’ll see what the future brings.”

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Summer preparations…

It remains to be seen what league Boro will be preparing for in the summer. But whether it be the Premier League or the Championship, expect to see a fair few signings at the Riverside as Carrick really puts his stamp on the side.

And with Boro having done so well under Carrick, he’ll surely want to keep the bulk of his current squad going into the next campaign, making returns for Archer and Ramsey all the more important.

They’re Villa’s players though and Middlesbrough will have to wait and see what Unai Emery decides to do with the young pair.

Middlesbrough return to action v fellow top-six contenders Norwich City tonight. The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.