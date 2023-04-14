Watford casting eyes over League Two starlet

Watford have taken Newport County defender Evan Cadwallader in on trial, Exiles boss Graham Coughlan has confirmed.

Watford have brought a whole host of young talents through their ranks over the years, often signing said youngsters from other academies and bringing them into their ranks before progressing them into first-team quality players.

The Hornets should be hopeful of rewearing that trick again this summer, and it seems they’ve already gone one potential addition on their radar.

While speaking with the South Wales Argus, Newport County boss Coughlan revealed that Exiles prodigy Evan Cadwallader has headed to Hertfordshire for a trial with Watford.

After breaking into Newport’s first-team picture, Cadwallader has caught the eye of the Hornets and has linked up with them for a trial. He said:

“Evan has had an opportunity to go into Watford.

“They asked him to come in for a couple of weeks and he is over there now.

“I would have maybe preferred to keep him here until the end of the season but the ball is in his court. He is having a trial with Watford and we wish him well because he is a smashing kid.”

One to watch?

While Cadwallader is still waiting on his League Two debut, the 18-year-old has already featured in three matchday squads. He’s been in Coughlan’s thinking and by his own admission, he’d have liked to have kept him around the squad over the final stages of the season.

The Newport County boss describes the Watford trialist as a “big, strong” defender with “pace” and “a little bit of aggression”. It seems he’s got the technical aspect to his game too, with Coughlan praising his ability on the ball too.

He’s still in the formative years of his career, but Cadwallader has a good chance to make a good impression at a high level with. Watford, so it will be interesting to see if he can do enough to earn a deal with the Hornets. If not, he’s already in the thinking of Coughlan, so a first-team chance might not be far away.