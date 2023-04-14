Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Defender set for return after Cardiff City absence

Sunderland host Birmingham City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Sunderland come into this one having picked up a narrow win over Cardiff City last time out. Tony Mowbray’s men sit 10th and four points off the top six and with just five games left, the play-off race may come down to the wire.

Birmingham City sit 17th with John Eustace’s men four games unbeaten. The Blues look a hard side to beat at the moment and despite having very little to play for this season, they will no doubt make the trip up north with the intention of taking all three points.

Sunderland team news

Luke O’Nien missed Sunderland’s last outing expecting a child, so should be available this afternoon.

Niall Huggins will remain out with a hamstring injury, whilst a recent update revealed Daniel Ballard’s season could be over after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty, the earliest fans will see Ballard back in action is the Watford clash at the end of this month.

Ballard joins Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette who have all had their season ended prematurely through injury.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

O’Nien

Cirkin

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Amad

Roberts

Pritchard

With Birmingham City likely to bring a physical game, it’s possible that Mowbray adds more physicality to his team with the likes of Pierre Ekwah starting and Joe Gelhardt remaining on the bench to allow for Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts to both start.

Lynden Gooch could drop out so Dennis Cirkin keeps his place after scoring the winning goal for Sunderland last time out.

Luke O’Nien is likely to come straight back in if available with Mowbray probably returning to his favoured four-back system.

The game kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.