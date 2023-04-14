Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Duo facing late fitness checks

Stoke City host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Stoke welcome the Baggies to the bet365 Stadium for another tough Championship outing. Alex Neil’s side were held to a goalless draw at Birmingham City last time out, with Stoke having won just one of their last five in the Championship now.

They remain in 15th place of the table compared to West Brom in 11th. Carlos Corberan’s side are winless in four and sit five points outside the top-six.

Stoke City team news

Stoke were without centre-backs Phil Jagielka and Axel Tuanzebe for the game v Birmingham City. But Neil said ahead of this weekend that Jagielka could be available for selection, with Tuanzebe also in contention to make a return.

Sam Clucas has missed the last five now and there’s no news on when he might return to action.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Sterling

Fox

Wilmot

Hoever

Laurent

Pearson

Campbell

Smallbone

Brown

Gayle

Morgan Fox filled in alongside Ben Wilmot in the middle of defence last time out and helped keep a clean sheet, so expect an unchanged back-line.

Elsewhere, the rest of the XI should stay unchanged from the game at St Andrew’s. Nick Powell may be pushing for a start after starting on the bench v Birmingham City, but it depends on how Neil views the upcoming fixtures with Stoke back in action on Tuesday next week.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm, and a win for the Potters could lift them as high as 13th.