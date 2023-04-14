‘Slightly sceptical’ – Tottenham Hotspur’s links to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany broken down by journalist

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It comes after the Belgian earned promotion to the Premier League with Burnley over the Easter weekend, doing so in his first season in charge of the Clarets following their relegation from the top flight last time round.

Reports have suggested that Kompany is Spurs’ no.1 managerial target after the London club parted ways with Antonio Conte at the end of last month.

But journalist and general football insider Dean Jones has had his say on Kompany’s White Hart Lane links, and he confirmed Spurs’ interest, but played down the idea of Kompany being their no.1 target.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I think it’s logical that his name comes into the conversation given the way he has made a mark as a coach so far. And one good contact told me there is something in Spurs’ interest.

“But as a number one target, I am slightly sceptical. He hasn’t managed in the Premier League and he is currently employed. I can’t see why he would be ahead of other targets that have a stronger CV.”

Kompany to Spurs…

Kompany to Spurs has always seemed like a pretty far-fetched link. He was very loyal as a player and always invested in the long-term aim, and that mantra doesn’t seem likely to have changed going into his managerial career.

He’s got a great chance to make something of Burnley in the Premier League and despite how attractive the Spurs job might be, Kompany has a lot of unfinished work at Turf Moor.

And for Spurs, there’ll surely be managers out there with more Premier League experience who are better suited to combat the issues at White Hart Lane.

Burnley return to action v Reading this weekend.