Report reveals Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick fear amid West Ham, Leicester City, Crystal Palace interest

Middlesbrough ‘fear’ that Michael Carrick will be tempted away from the club this summer amid West Ham, Leicester City and Crystal Palace’s interest, as per TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough’s move to appoint Carrick back in October has proven to be a massive success. After a poor start to the season under Chris Wilder, the former Manchester United caretaker boss has led Boro up the table and into the promotion fight.

With five games remaining, Boro sit in 4th, though they’re now eight points off automatic promotion after a dip in form of late.

Unsurprisingly, Carrick’s bright start to life in the dugout has drawn interest from elsewhere. He’s been frequently linked with Premier League clubs amid a spate of sackings and now, TEAMtalk has provided a fresh report on the situation.

They state that all of West Ham, Leicester City and Crystal Palace hold interest in Carrick, with the Hammers’ the strongest of the three. As a result, Middlesbrough have a ‘real fear’ that their boss could be tempted away from the club in the summer.

Carrick is still happy at the Riverside, but it is added that promotion still might not be enough to fend off interest.

A nervous summer ahead?

Carrick and Middlesbrough’s main focus will be their ongoing fight for promotion but once the season is done and dusted, interest really could ramp up.

All of West Ham, Leicester and Palace could be in the market for a new boss. David Moyes is under pressure at the London Stadium, while Dean Smith and Roy Hodgson are only on deals until the end of the campaign with the Foxes and the Eagles respectively.

A flourishing British coach with a glowing playing career behind him is always going to make for an intriguing option in the search for a manager, but Boro will be hoping they can hold onto Carrick’s services.