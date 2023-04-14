QPR team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: R’s attacker could make return

QPR host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

The R’s welcome Coventry to west London for what promises to be another difficult outing for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who sit in 20th place of the Championship table after a 2-2 comeback draw v West Brom last time out.

There’s just two points between QPR and the drop zone as things stand. But there’s just three points between Coventry and the top-six, so the Sky Blues will want a win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

QPR team news

The big bit of team news ahead of this one is that Leeds United loan man Tyler Roberts could make his return to the side after two months out with a calf injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter is also closing in on a return to action, though this weekend looks like it’ll come too soon for him, whilst Osman Kakay remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Balogun

Dickie

Dunne

Adomah

Field

Chair

Amos

Martin

Dykes

In that second half v West Brom, QPR looked as good as they ever have under Ainsworth, so expect an unchanged XI if everyone’s fit and firing.

And Ainsworth has some decent options to bring off the bench if he sticks with the same team, in names like Chris Willock and Jamal Lowe, and potentially Roberts who could have a part to play this weekend.

A win for QPR could put them five points clear of the drop zone, although a loss could see them end the weekend inside the bottom three.

Tomorrows game kicks off at 3pm.