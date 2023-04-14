Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Shrewsbury Town: Doubt over playmaker, defender set to return

Portsmouth face Shrewsbury Town in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s clash with Shrewsbury Town looking to keep their fading play-off hopes alive.

John Mousinho’s side sit in 9th place, still only five points away from the top-six. 6th placed Bolton Wanderers do hold a game in hand though, and recent draws against the likes of MK Dons, Port Vale and Morecambe have dented confidence somewhat.

As for Shrewsbury Town, their own play-off chances have wilted away in recent weeks. Steve Cotterill’s side looked to be making a surprise push but four consecutive defeats leave them in 11th, a hefty 13 points away from 6th.

Portsmouth team news

Ahead of the game, Mousinho provided the latest on Pompey’s injury situation while talking to BBC Radio Solent Sport’s Andrew Moon.

It emerged that wingers Michael Jacobs and Paddy Lane are still doubts after missing the Morecambe tie. Lane has been back in training, but it could be too soon to bring him back into action. In a positive update though, Connor Ogilvie is expected to be fit to feature.

Long-term absentee Zak Swanson remains out but is now only two weeks away from an expected return.

Predicted XI

Macey (GK)

Rafferty

Raggett

Towler

Ogilvie

Pack

Lowery

Hackett

Pigott

Scarlett

Bishop

With Ogilvie fit again, he should be confident of claiming his place in the side. If not quite 100% though, it would be wise for Hume to be kept in the team to avoid risking the left-sided defender. Ryler Towler is arguably deserving of a starting spot too, so he could come in for Clark Robertson.

In midfield, it could be wise to shuffle the pack a bit to freshen things up. Bringing in a more attacking presence like Joe Pigott to play in behind Bishop in the place of Ryan Tunnicliffe could give Pompey a bit more impetus going forward, while Reeco Hackett could come in for Owen Dale amid the Blackpool loanee’s struggle for form.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.