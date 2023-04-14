Mowbray shares Sunderland transfer insight and hints at what area the Black Cats could bolster

Sunderland sit in 10th place of the Championship table as things stand, with Tony Mowbray’s side still having an outside chance of finishing inside the top-six.
The Black Cats are four points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th, with a home game v Birmingham City on their agenda for this weekend.
A 10th place finish would mark a very strong return to the second tier for Sunderland. But an eventual return to the Premier League remains the main aim for Sunderland and planning for the summer transfer window will have begun long ago.
And speaking to Sunderland Echo, manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that the club’s Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey is constantly going on scouting missions around the world, saying:
“The planning is ongoing, it’s something that’s never stopped really. I’m not at the forefront of recruitment, I do get involved [but at a later stage]. I do know that our Head of Recruitment is on another continent this week and next week doing what he does, watching players, talking to agents and discussing prices, football matters. That never stops.”
Sunderland have played the majority of this season with either one recognised striker available, or none. Ross Stewart has endured an injury-riddled season whilst the likes of Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton early on.
But Mowbray hinted at a few potential striker signings in the summer, saying:
“Wherever we finish, that’s the same. Stuart is out all over the world looking at players and I’m sure he’ll have long lists of strikers, for example, who can score goals at the level they play at. You have to try and find one who is a bit better than the league you’re in and can score lots of goals for you.”
A busy summer ahead?
Last summer was a busy one for Sunderland. But across that window and the January window too, they made some really positive signings, with the bulk of players arriving all very young as well.
It bodes well for the Black Cats going forward. But there’s certainly some areas where they need to add Championship quality in the summer, and in attack is one of those areas.
Mowbray can’t go another season with limited strikers. He’ll need the club to sign two, maybe three in the summer transfer window, and then hope that Stewart can go the season without anymore significant injuries.
If that can happen, then Sunderland could become serious promotion contenders next season.