Mowbray shares Sunderland transfer insight and hints at what area the Black Cats could bolster

Sunderland sit in 10th place of the Championship table as things stand, with Tony Mowbray’s side still having an outside chance of finishing inside the top-six.

The Black Cats are four points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th, with a home game v Birmingham City on their agenda for this weekend.

A 10th place finish would mark a very strong return to the second tier for Sunderland. But an eventual return to the Premier League remains the main aim for Sunderland and planning for the summer transfer window will have begun long ago.

And speaking to Sunderland Echo, manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that the club’s Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey is constantly going on scouting missions around the world, saying:

“The planning is ongoing, it’s something that’s never stopped really. I’m not at the forefront of recruitment, I do get involved [but at a later stage]. I do know that our Head of Recruitment is on another continent this week and next week doing what he does, watching players, talking to agents and discussing prices, football matters. That never stops.”

Sunderland have played the majority of this season with either one recognised striker available, or none. Ross Stewart has endured an injury-riddled season whilst the likes of Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton early on.

But Mowbray hinted at a few potential striker signings in the summer, saying: