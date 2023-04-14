Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

Middlesbrough host fellow play-off chasers Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough have hit a stumbling block in the last few games, losing two and drawing one of their last three games. Although one of those defeats was to league leaders Burnley, the other two games against Huddersfield Town and Bristol City seemed winnable on paper.

With automatic promotion now out of the question, Michael Carrick’s side are now in desperate need of a victory just to keep their play-off hopes alive. They are six points ahead of 7th place Preston with five games left to play, yet Norwich City are also in need of points of their own to get into the top six.

Middlesbrough team news

Centre-back Dael Fry missed the draw with the Robins on Easter Monday with an ankle injury and Carrick has given an update to Teesside Live ahead of the clash with Norwich City tonight:

“We’re still waiting. We’re hopeful but I’m not sure he’ll be fit or not, we’ll have to wait and see. We’re hopeful he might be ready, but at the same point, it’s one of them, we’re still not sure exactly how it is, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

It is likely Fry won’t be risked for the game this evening, with Paddy McNair continuing in the heart of defence alongside Darragh Lenihan. Elsewhere in defence, Boro have two other notable absentees with Matt Clarke and Darnell Fisher still out.

The pair have both been out for a number of months, with Clarke not having played since October last year and Fisher’s last outing being April 2021. There are no other new injury issues for Middlesbrough to contend with.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

McNair

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Ramsey

Akpom

McGree

Archer

Two changes are predicted this weekend, with McGree and Archer coming in to replace Marcus Forss and Matt Crooks. The duo struggled in the game against Bristol City and so the energy of McGree and Archer could prove beneficial against the Canaries.

The whole back line was also suspect on Monday and so there could be changes there. With Fry’s likely absence and lack of back-ups McNair and Lenihan would likely continue, but there could be a rare outing for Anfernee Dijksteel if Carrick sees fit.

Middlesbrough v Norwich City kicks off at 8pm this evening and is live on Sky Sports Football.