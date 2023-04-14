Key Rotherham United man facing late fitness check ahead of Luton Town clash

Rotherham United sit in 18th place of the Championship table ahead of their final six games of the season, with a four-point gap to Reading in 22nd.

The Millers are well-paced to secure their Championship status for another season. But the task at hand is far from done and up next for Matt Taylor’s side is a very difficult home game v 3rd place Luton Town.

And to make matters worse, Rotherham have a few key injuries to contend with. Names like Ben Wiles, Grant Hall, and Sean Morrison have been missing for a while, whilst the likes of Domingos Quina and Bailey Wright could well miss the next few games.

And one other key injury for the Millers is that of Ollie Rathbone. The midfielder missed the entirety of March but made his comeback in the game v West Brom at the start of this month, before starting the game v Norwich City last time out.

He played less than an hour v Norwich though, and Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis has since revealed that Rathbone’s groin injury is persistent, and that he didn’t train yesterday:

#rufc midfielder Ollie Rathbone (lingering groin issue) hasn't been on the grass at training today. Due to lace up his boots tomorrow at Roundwood in the hope he'll be fit for Saturday's home clash with Luton. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 13, 2023

A potential blow…

Rotherham are slowly clawing their way to safety, but they’re definitely not out of the woods yet. Taylor’s side still have some very tough games ahead of them and this is one of them, and potentially being without Rathbone will certainly make the game more difficult.

Rathbone’s potential absence combined with Rotherham’s other injuries makes this weekend’s fixture look like a very difficult one. But the Millers held Norwich to a goalless draw last time out and so they can take hope into this one.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.