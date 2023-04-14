Journalist shares damning verdict on Zaha’s Crystal Palace future as Eagles eye Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

Crystal Palace have recently been linked with a move for Sunderland man Jack Clarke.

Alan Nixon revealed last weekend that Palace see Clarke, 22, as a potential replacement for Zaha, who’s continuing to attract transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Recent reports have credited the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham with an interest in Zaha, who’s been in and out of transfer headlines since his 2015 return to Selhurst Park.

And speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones has commented on Crystal Palace’s links to Clarke, whilst also suggesting that Zaha is almost certain to leave the club this summer.

He said:

“It’s an interesting link; Crystal Palace have to look along this route now because they basically know that Zaha isn’t staying. He could be a good replacement for him.”

Zaha leaving Palace then could prompt the Eagles to move for Clarke, and that would be bad news for Tony Mowbray who’s helped Clarke blossom into a really key player for Sunderland this season.

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

A potential problem…

Sunderland have got a pretty good foundation in terms of a starting XI. They have some good players throughout the XI, with a blend of youth and experience, and Clarke is certainly a key player in this current set up.

He’s got a good amount of experience for a young player and under Mowbray, the ex-Spurs man only looks to be getting better.

But as ever, one decent season in the Championship could make you a target for Premier League clubs. It doesn’t seem like a blockbuster signing for Palace, and whether Clarke would be so quick to return to the Premier League after his Spurs stint remains to be seen.

For Sunderland though, it just seems to be a waiting game.