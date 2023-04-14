‘It’ll depend on…’ – League One boss opens up on potential summer deal for Everton ace

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said he’d like to bring loan ace Lewis Gibson back next season but it will depend on Everton’s plans for the defender.

Bristol Rovers recruited left-sided defender Gibson on loan in the summer transfer window, bringing him in to bolster their options at the back. The 22-year-old has endured injury problems before and while there have been a couple spells on the sidelines this season, the youngster has managed to make a great impression with the Gas.

Gibson has played 26 times for Joey Barton’s side across all competitions, netting once and even donning the captain’s armband against Portsmouth last month.

He’s drawn high praise from manager Barton and fans alike, and the boss has now been quizzed on the chances of keeping him.

As quoted by Bristol World, the Bristol Rovers boss has said it will depend on Everton’s plans for Gibson, but he is someone he hopes to hold onto. He said:

“It’ll depend on what Everton want to do.

“I haven’t spoken to Dychey about it. We speak almost on a daily basis but Gibbo isn’t one we’ve spoken about.

“I think it’ll depend what his contract is at Everton and what Everton do and what division they are in.”

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Gibson’s situation at Everton…

Gibson has been viewed as a bright talent at Goodison Park ever since they signed him from Newcastle United as a youngster. The earlier mentioned injuries have stunted his development somewhat though, meaning he’s not yet been able to notch a senior appearance for the club.

Much of his career has been spent out on loan and you do feel that relegation will bring Gibson his best chance of earning a new deal and fighting for a place in Sean Dyche’s plans.

Gibson’s deal is up at the end of the season and after a strong showing in League One with Bristol Rovers, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s got his fair share of suitors heading into the summer if his deal does end up expiring.