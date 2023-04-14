Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Charlton Athletic: Forward to be assessed, trio still out

Ipswich Town face Charlton Athletic in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Ipswich Town come into this weekend’s clash with Charlton Athletic looking to reclaim their place in the automatic promotion spots. They dropped to 3rd on Monday, but they sit just two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand.

The Tractor Boys played out a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town last time out, bringing an end to their remarkable clean sheet and winning run in the league.

As for Charlton. Athletic, they overcame Burton Albion 3-2 at home. The result lifted them to 10th, with Dean Holden and co looking to earn a top-half finish after struggling in the early stages of the season under previous boss Ben Garner.

Ipswich Town team news

Town will remain without trio George Edmundson, Lee Evans and Tyreece John-Jules but elsewhere, it seems McKenna will have a good selection players to pick from as they bid to break back into the top-two.

After the Cheltenham draw, McKenna said that key forward Nathan Broadhead will need to be assessed after missing the tie. Left-back Leif Davis withdrew from the action during the tie too, but McKenna played down the concerns regarding his fitness so it will be hoped he can feature here.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Luongo

Morsy

Burns

Chaplin

Harness

Hirst

While there are decent options on the bench like Cameron Humphreys, Kyle Edwards and Freddie Ladapo, McKenna could look to go with the unchanged side that has served him well recently.

George Hirst has been in strong form of late and should hold onto the spot, while the midfield partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo has proven to be a level above. At centre-back, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess remain the main options in Edmundson’s absence.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.