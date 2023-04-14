Grimsby Town boss reveals ‘contact’ with League One club over loan striker’s situation ahead of the summer

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has revealed they have had contact with Cheltenham Town over loan striker George Lloyd’s situation, with his parent club expecting him back for pre-season.

Grimsby Town recruited forward Lloyd on loan in January, with Cheltenham Town letting him out to give him a shot at regular minutes. He’s found just that with the Mariners too, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 15 League Two games on the way to making himself a consistent starter.

As often is the case with an impressing loan player, there have been questions over the possibility of bringing Lloyd back to Blundell Park in the summer transfer window.

Now, Town boss Hurst has been quizzed on the matter.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (quotes via Grimsby Live), Hurst stated that there has been contact with parent club Cheltenham over his situation but as it stands, they plan on having him back in their ranks for pre-season. He said:

“We haven’t gone any further with [Lloyd] at this stage.

“We’ve had contact with Cheltenham Town and they’re expecting him to be back with them so they can have a look at him in pre-season.”

Time will tell…

With regards to Lloyd’s future, it seems Grimsby Town and any other interest parties will have to wait on Cheltenham Town’s plan. He’s played for them 107 times since coming through their academy but it awaits to be seen if they see a regular role for him at the club.

If not, the door could swing open for the Mariners to strike a reunion deal, with Lloyd a popular figure at the club.

At 23, Lloyd’s priority needs to be playing as regularly as possible, so a summer of opportunity awaits him. He’ll get the chance to fight for a place with the Robins it seems, but if they’re not going to give him the chance to play as much as he would like, it could be beneficial that he heads for pastures new in search of a regular starting spot.