Fabrizio Romano makes fresh revelation over Luton Town loan star’s future at Leeds United

Luton Town loan star Cody Drameh is likely to make a decision over his Leeds United future after the Championship play-offs, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Leeds United sanctioned a new loan for full-back Drameh in January, sending him to Luton Town for the second half of the season after he struggled to find regular minutes at Elland Road in 2022.

Once again, the 21-year-old has proven his talents in a starring stint in the Championship. Drameh has nailed down a starting spot in Rob Edwards’ side, managing two assists in 12 outings as the Hatters have tightened their grip on a play-off place.

Despite his strong spells in the Championship, doubts still surround Drameh’s future at Elland Road.

His deal expires at the end of next season and amid limited chances in the Whites’ first-team, a summer exit has been rumoured. Now, trusted transfer guru Romano has said that Drameh is likely to make a decision over his future once the Championship play-offs come to an end.

Luton Town are heading towards the playoffs, Cody Drameh has a year left on his deal at Leeds — they could be open to sell a player that can agree a free transfer in January ⚪️ #LUFC He is likely to make a decision on his future right after the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/eB8mHIea95 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

Set for pastures new?

It feels like it could be a big summer for Drameh. The right-sided star’s full focus will be on Luton Town’s promotion bid of course, but with just over 12 months left on his Leeds United contract, pastures new could be awaiting the young talent.

He starred in a spell with Cardiff City last season and in another impressive stint with Luton towards the top-end of the division, he won’t be short of options if he decides his future is best served away from Elland Road.

Regardless of how Luton’s season ends, they should certainly be amongst those keeping tabs on his situation. If they miss out on promotion though, it wouldn’t be a surprised if Drameh heads for bigger things in top-flight football.