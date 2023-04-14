Do Plymouth Argyle have an option to buy Norwich City loan man Bali Mumba?

Plymouth Argyle signed Bali Mumba on loan from Norwich City ahead of this season, and the 21-year-old has since flourished under Steven Schumacher.

Mumba has been one of Argyle’s best performers this season. The versatile wing-back has featured 37 times in League One so far this season, scoring six and assisting six more.

Its certainly been a breakthrough campaign for the Englishman who previously joined Norwich from Sunderland in 2020, but has since made just five league appearances for the Canaries. Mumba has also been nominated for the League One Young Player of the Season award.

Do Plymouth have an option to buy Mumba?

Plymouth are in the midst of a promotion push in League One right now. Should they be joining the Championship roster for next season then they’ll no doubt be eyeing up some big summer signings, and Mumba may well come back onto their radar.

But there’s nothing online to suggest that Plymouth have an option or an obligation to make Mumba’s stay permanent at the end of the season.

The midfielder is under contract at Carrow Road until 2025 and Norwich have the option to extend his stay by a further year too.

And there could yet be a place for Mumba in the Norwich first-team next season. The club is under a new manager in David Wagner and there could be a space on the right side of defence opening up, with Max Aarons looking like he could finally leave the club this summer.

Right now though, Mumba will be focused on guiding Plymouth to promotion, with a trip to Exeter City on the agenda this weekend.