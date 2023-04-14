Do Blackburn Rovers have an option to buy Liverpool loan man Tyler Morton?

Blackburn Rovers signed Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool ahead of this season, and the midfielder has since flourished in the Championship.

Despite being just 20-years-old and despite arriving at Ewood Park with very little first-team experience to his name, Morton has been one of the first names on the Rovers’ team-sheet throughout the season.

He’s featured 37 times in the Championship whilst grabbing himself two assists. He’s been a very important player in what’s been a strong season so far for Rovers, but could Blackburn fans see Morton in a Rovers shirt again next season?

Do Blackburn have an option to buy Morton?

Unfortunately, there’s nothing online to suggest that Blackburn have an option or an obligation to buy Morton from Liverpool at the end of this season.

And what’s more is that Morton signed a new, long-term deal with the Reds back in Janaury, which suggests that Liverpool have big plans for the Englishman, and that they wouldn’t entertain a potential sale in the summer.

But on the plus side for Blackburn, they continue to be an attractive place for Premier League clubs to send their younger players each season. Liverpool have witnessed that first-hand with Harvey Elliott and now Morton, and expect Blackburn and Liverpool to do more business down the line – possibly even this summer.

Morton and Blackburn Rovers have a few games of the season left and they”ll be aiming to maintain their spot in the top-six.

Up next for Rovers is a home game v hull City tomorrow night.