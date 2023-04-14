Crystal Palace’s plan for Charlton Athletic loan star emerges with Championship interest likely

Crystal Palace will assess Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer before deciding on a potential loan exit, the South London Press has reported.

Crystal Palace sanctioned a loan exit for Rak-Sakyi last summer, with fellow South London outfit Charlton Athletic striking a deal. The 20-year-old winger has been a huge hit at The Valley too, with many tipping him for a bright future.

Rak-Sakyi has been one of the Addicks’ standout players of the campaign, netting 13 goals and providing seven assists in 44 outings. His starring displays have seen many tip him for bigger and better things after his spell in League One, and rumours over Palace’s plan for the youngster have now emerged.

As per a report from the South London Press, parent club Palace will assess the League One Young Player of the Year candidate before deciding whether or not he needs another loan.

That means he’ll have the chance to prove he deserves a first-team spot, with a loan more likely to come later in the window if one does materialise.

It is added that Rak-Sakyi ‘will attract’ Championship interest too, which seems inevitable given his form in the third-tier.

Destined for a step up…

After such a strong first season in senior football, it seems inevitable that Rak-Sakyi is playing at a higher level next season, be it in the Premier League with parent club Palace or in the Championship with another suitor.

His time with Charlton Athletic will be fondly looked back on by all involved though, even if they’re not lucky enough to see him play in their colours again once this season has ended. He’s been a revelation on the right-hand side, with his dazzling dribbling making him a joy for all fans to watch.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out this summer, but Charlton fans will be looking to enjoy the last of Rak-Sakyi before he moves onto bigger things next season.