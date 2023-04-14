Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Ipswich Town: Defender unavailable, duo to be assessed

Charlton Athletic face Ipswich Town in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Charlton Athletic secured a 3-2 win over Burton Albion on Monday afternoon, lifting themselves into 10th in the League One table after Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City fell to defeats.

The Addicks’ turnaround under Dean Holden hasn’t been enough to turn them into play-off contenders, but a strong end to the season and a fruitful summer transfer window should leave them standing in good stead ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

As for Ipswich Town, they dropped to 3rd after playing out a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town but they’re still in a strong position in the fight for automatic promotion. Kieran McKenna’s side boast a game in hand on Sheffield Wednesday and sit just two points behind the Owls.

Charlton Athletic team news

As confirmed in The Addicks’ pre-match preview, academy graduate Lucas Ness remains out alongside attackers Corey Blackett-Taylor and Chuks Aneke, who both have hamstring problems.

Jack Payne is suspended after being sent off vs Burton Albion while loaned-in left-back Matt Penny is also unavailable against his parent club.

Sean Clare and Miles Leaburn missed out against the Brewers and will both be assessed ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Egbo

Inniss

Hector

Thomas

Dobson

Fraser

Morgan

Rak-Sakyi

Bonne

Campbell

After picking up another win last time out and with the absences in mind, Holden could go unchanged this weekend. Even if Clare and Leaburn are deemed fit, it could be wise to ease them back into action off the bench with alternative options in place.

Academy talents like Zach Mitchell, Daniel Kanu and Aaron Henry will be hopeful of getting chances in the final stages of the season. For now though, expect Holden to persist with more experience options heading into a tough clash with Ipswich Town.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.