Blackburn Rovers trailing Swansea City in race for out of contract League One star, report claims

Blackburn Rovers are behind Swansea City in the battle for Exeter City talent Josh Key, as per a report from Football Insider.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City will both be keen to strengthen their ranks in the summer transfer window and will have one eye on potential recruits ahead of the end of the season.

Rovers are still fighting it out for a play-off spot but Swansea’s season looks just about done, although Russell Martin will be. determined to end as strong as possible.

Now though, it seems the Championship duo could be set to go to battle in the transfer market.

As per Football Insider, both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are keen on signing Exeter City wing-back Key this summer. The 23-year-old is one of the Grecians’ brightest talents and has looked destined for a step up for a while. With his contract up at the end of the season, he may finally get his chance to step up this summer.

The Swans are favourites to secure his signature, but Exeter have offered him a new deal and aren’t giving up hope of keeping Key just yet.

Ready for the rise?

After cementing himself as one of the best right-sided talents outside the Championship, it seems the right time for Key to head for pastures new. With his contract expiring as well, Exeter City look as though they could lose him for nothing.

The versatile star can play on the right-hand side as a full-back or wing-back but he has also played on the right of a back three before. Gary Caldwell has deployed him in midfield as well, though that wasn’t to quite as much success.

With the summer window moving closer and closer, it will be intriguing to see just how Key’s situation pans out, but blackburn and Swansea both present intriguing options for the out of contract ace.