Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: 28-year-old out again, trio still sidelined

Blackburn Rovers face Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers come into this weekend’s home clash with Hull City looking to get back on track after a dip in form.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side still sit in the play-off spots in 6th place after salvaging a late point against Huddersfield Town, but with Lancashire rivals Preston North End now level on points, Rovers will know they need to start picking up wins again.

As for Hull, they sit 16th place, 11 points clear of the drop and 10 away from the play-offs. The Tigers defeated play-off chasers Millwall on Monday, bringing an end to a run of three consecutive draws for Liam Rosenior’s outfit.

Blackburn Rovers team news

At the business end of the season, Blackburn Rovers are being forced to content with more injuries than they would’ve hoped for.

Ahead of the game, Tomasson spoke to the media to confirm that attacking midfielder Bradley Dack will remain out. The 28-year-old is set to step up his recovery in the latter stages of this week but he has now played just nine minutes since February.

Striker Sam Gallagher wasn’t at 100% against Huddersfield but he will be ready to go this weekend.

Elsewhere, striker Jack Vale, midfielder John Buckley and centre-back Daniel Ayala will remain absent.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Morton

Travis

Hedges

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

After a slight falter in form, it could be best for Belgian star Thomas Kaminski to come into the starting XI in place of Aynsley Pears. The ex-Middlesbrough man has made good on his chance in the side but arguably, he could’ve done better for the goals conceded to Huddersfield Town.

The backline should stay the same but with Gallagher back, it could be worth dropping a midfielder to give Rovers another body in attack. The striker should come into the side in place of one of Adam Wharton or Tyler Morton, while impact sub Ryan Hedges will be hoping to have proven himself as deserving of a starting spot after his goal on Monday.

The tie kicks off at Ewood Park at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.