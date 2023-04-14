Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Sanderson and Deeney latest as Blues ready for Wearside

Birmingham City head to Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Blues head to the Stadium of Light to take on a Sunderland side still fighting for a place in the top-six. The Black Cats are in 10th and four points outside the top-six with five games to play, compared to Birmingham City who sit in 17th.

But there seems to be a good mood among Blues supporters, with the club now nine points above the drop zone after reaching the 50-point mark with a goalless draw v Stoke last time out.

John Eustace’s side are unbeaten in four and have lost just one of their last seven in the Championship.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace revealed in his pre-match press conference that Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson are both back in first-team training, but the Blues boss didn’t say whether or not either player is in contention to return this weekend.

Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Trusty

Long

Roberts

Colin

Bielik

Bacuna

Khadra

Hall

Chong

Jutkiewicz

Blues put up a good fight against an in form Stoke side last time out, so if there’s no fitness issues we could see an unchanged line up.

Eustace still has some good options to call upon if he does need to rotate, in Scott Hogan, Hannibal Mejbri, and Jordan James to name a few, but expect an unchanged side to face Sunderland tomorrow.

A win for Birmingham City in this one could lift them as high as 13th.

The game kicks off at 3pm.