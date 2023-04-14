Birmingham City boss confirms he’d ‘love’ to bring loan ace back in the summer transfer window

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has made it clear he’d ‘love’ to bring loan midfielder Krystian Bielik back to the club once his temporary deal ends.

Birmingham City brought Bielik back for a second loan stint last summer, reuniting with the Polish midfielder after his previous spell at the club during the 2016/17 season.

He’s been a big hit with the Blues too, finding regular Championship game time away from parent club Derby County. Bielik has played 32 times across all competitions, netting one goal and providing one assist while providing an assured presence in the middle of the park.

As often is the case with loan players, questions have been asked over the chances of a permanent deal in the summer. Now, City boss Eustace has made his position on the matter clear.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Eustace was full of praise for Bielik, stating he would ‘love’ to have him back for good. He said:

“I think Krystian is an absolutely fantastic player. I think everyone knows what I think of him. He came here with a point to prove this season, and I think he’s certainly done that.

“I’d love him here at the football club next year.”

A feasible deal?

It feels as though Bielik’s future could rest heavily on how Derby County’s season ends. If they end up winning promotion, the Polish midfielder is likely a player they would want to hold onto as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

If not though, it has been well documented that Bielik is keen to play as high as possible to maintain his place in the Poland squad. That would open the door to a Championship move and a Birmingham City return, which Eustace has made clear he’d be keen to sort.

It remains to be seen just how Derby’s season pans out, but for now, Bielik’s full focus will be on seeing out the season as strongly as possible at St. Andrew’s.