Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up Swansea City star, as per Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Swansea City centre-back Nathan Wood, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Swansea City recruited 20-year-old centre-back Wood from Championship rivals Middlesbrough last summer, bringing him in as an option for both the present and long-term future.

The England youth international has performed well to nail down a place in Russell Martin’s starting XI too. Wood has featured 38 times across all competitions this season, playing all 90 minutes in every game since February 4th.

Now though, it has been claimed that Wood’s talents are drawing admiring glances from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Trusted reporter Romano has said on Twitter that North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs are both keeping tabs on the Swansea City centre-back ahead of the summer. The Swans are keen to retain his services though and will look at extending his contract to fend off a possible exit for their next young star.

Nathan Wood, attracting interest after 2002-born CB impressed on England U21 debut and been outstanding for Swansea this season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Understand Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring his performances closely. Swansea looking to try and extend his contract to prevent summer move. pic.twitter.com/SKVU2VrlLu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

One to watch?

Wood has made a good impression in his first season of regular Championship football and at only 20, it isn’t a surprise to see that he has caught the attention of some top clubs.

Swansea will be hopeful of freshening up their ranks this summer and a player sale or two could go a long way in their bid to become a play-off chasing side again. Wood is a talent that could certainly fetch a decent fee but at the same time, the hope will be that the 20-year-old can be a key component of their project moving forward.

Arsenal and Spurs’ interest could provide the Swans with a dilemma though, so it will be intriguing to see if the rumoured interest comes to anything more serious further down the line.