‘You never know’ – Blackpool’s interim boss quizzed on potential permanent managerial post

Blackpool’s interim manager Stephen Dobbie has failed to rule himself out of the running for the permanent job at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool opted to part ways with Mick McCarthy last week in a final roll of the dice in the fight to survive.

The Tangerines named former fan favourite and development squad boss Dobbie as manager until the end of the season. He was unable to prevent them from falling to a fourth consecutive defeat against Luton Town though, leaving them seven points away from safety with five games left.

Now, just a game into his spell as interim boss, Dobbie has been quizzed on the possibility of taking the job on a long-term basis.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Dobbie refused to be drawn on the chances of him taking the post on a permanent basis but stated that he’ll just be waiting to see what the final games of the season bring. He said:

“You never know.

“It’s obviously an honour to come in as an interim manner into a club where I’ve got great history with the fans.

“It’s one game at a time just now, so let’s see where we get to.”

Time will tell…

After just one game in charge, it is obviously far too early to pass a judgement on whether or not Dobbie has warranted a shot at the permanent post at Bloomfield Road. There were promising signs in the Luton Town defeat, but the final five games will be key for the Tangerines.

If Dobbie and co were to pull off a miraculous escape, you would think he’d certainly be among the leading contenders for the job. However, it will be a big ask for them to survive, though the interim boss isn’t giving up hope just yet.

During his time as a Blackpool player, Dobbie netted 15 goals and provided eight assists in 56 games across all competitions.