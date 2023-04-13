What’s former Swansea City man Mike van der Hoorn up to these days?

Mike van der Hoorn played for Swansea City between 2016 and 2020.

Born in the Netherlands, van der Hoorn joined Utrecht’s academy as a teenager before making his senior debut for the side in 2011. The Dutchman went on to play 54 games for the club before he earned a move to Ajax in 2013.

Van der Hoorn struggled for game time at the Amsterdam Arena, playing just 49 times for the first-team and appearing 22 times for the U21s in search of game time to keep his fitness up. After winning the Eredivisie title van der Hoorn joined Swansea City in 2016.

The Dutchman played just eight times in his first season in England but earned a place in the Swans back-line over the second half of the 2017/18 season, but Swansea were relegated after seven years in the top flight.

Van der Hoorn played in every game of Swansea’s first season back in the Championship before playing in both legs of the play-off semi final defeat against Brentford the following season. After 125 games for Swansea, van der Hoorn left the club.

So what’s Van der Hoorn up to these days?

Van der Hoorn left Swansea at the end of his contract before he signed for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld who he helped avoid the relegation play-off by two points.

After just a single campaign in Germany, van der Hoorn returned back to the Netherlands and re-joined his first club Utrecht on loan, playing 31 games as Utrecht finished 7th.

Now at 30, the 13-time Netherlands U21 international signed for Utrecht on a permanent deal at the beginning of the 2022/23 season and has continued to lock down a place in the heart of the Dutch side’s defence.

Van der Hoorn was a prominent and well-liked figure for Swansea City during his time at the club, remembered for his hardened style of play and his passion on the pitch.