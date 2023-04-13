What’s former Hull City and Derby County man Tom Huddlestone up to these days?

Tom Huddlestone spent two spells with both Derby County and Hull City during his playing days.

Born in Nottingham, Huddlestone began at Nottingham Forest’s youth academy before he joined Derby County as a teenager and broke through into the first-team during the 2003/04 season, playing 43 times as the Rams won promotion to the Championship.

Huddlestone helped Derby reach the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship but they were beaten by Preston North End, with Tottenham Hotspur then snapping him up.

The centre midfielder enjoyed eight years at White Hart Lane and was a part of the League Cup winning side of 2007/08 – making 209 appearances for Spurs in total and earning four England caps in that time.

After struggling for minutes at Spurs, Huddlestone joined Hull for a reported £5m alongside fellow Spurs man Jake Livermore. In the Tigers’ first season back in the top flight, Huddlestone helped them survive but they were relegated the following campaign.

Huddlestone helped City achieve immediate promotion back to the top-flight before re-joining Derby County after another season in the Premier League with the Tigers. The midfielder took his Rams appearance tally to 185 after three more seasons in the Championship, then returning to Hull City for a final campaign after his deal at Pride Park expired.

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

But what’s Huddlestone up to these days?

After finishing 19th in his final season with Hull City, Huddlestone left Humberside at the end of his contract before signing for Manchester United.

Now at 36, Huddlestone is a player-coach for United’s U23s, where he replaced former Hull and Reading man Paul McShane. Huddlestone has played 11 times in the Premier League 2 this season and all of United’s EFL Trophy games, rolling back the years with a wonderful assist for Alejandro Garnacho in the 2-1 win against Barrow.

Huddlestone racked up 185 Championship appearances and played in 242 Premier League games. His incredible vision and eye for a long-range strike has seen him go down as a fondly remembered at his former clubs.