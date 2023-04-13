What’s former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough full-back Fabio up to these days?

Fabio played for QPR between 2012 and 2013, Cardiff City between 2014 and 2016, and Middlesbrough between 2016 and 2018.

Born in Brazil, Fabio impressed at Fluminense’s academy alongside twin brother Rafael, with the pair snapped up by Manchester United in February 2007.

Fabio won two Premier League titles with United before he joined QPR on loan during their 2012/13 top flight campaign, with Fabio featuring 21 times before the R’s were relegated by 14 points after a dismal season.

After returning to United, Fabio struggled to win a place in the side and joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Cardiff side permanently where he featured as a right-back and left-back throughout the rest of the campaign, but the Bluebirds were relegated.

Fabio remained at Cardiff for the next two seasons before he joined newly-promoted Middlesbrough for a third shot at achieving top flight survival, but again the Brazilian was relegated with Boro going down.

So what’s Fabio up to now?

Fabio stayed at Boro during their first season back in the Championship and played in both of Boro’s play-off semi-final defeats against Aston Villa, with the second leg being his last game for the club.

The Brazilian moved to France to join Ligue 1 side Nantes where his fortunes had changed from his time in England as he helped the club survive relegation. After playing 96 times in four years for Nantes, Fabio left to return to his homeland, signing for Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Now at 32, Fabio has played ten times for Gremio and will be preparing to return to league action soon with Gremio’s season opener kicking off against Santos on April 16th.

The two-time Brazil international played 73 times in the Championship and 80 times in the Premier League. Fabio was a very attacking full-back and would be one of the Championship’s most entertaining defenders if he was still in his prime today.