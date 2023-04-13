‘Very frustrating’ – Portsmouth man makes game time admission amid questions over future at Fratton Park

Portsmouth man Denver Hume will wait on clarity surrounding his future after admitting his lack of game time at Fratton Park has been ‘very frustrating’.

Portsmouth recruited left-sided ace Hume from Sunderland back in January 2022, bringing him to Fratton Park to give him a shot at more game time after falling down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

It hasn’t gone quite as hoped for the 24-year-old though. He’s found sparse minutes since the arrival of John Mousinho, only completing his first full 90 minutes of the League One season in the draw with Morecambe on Monday. In fact, that outing was his first since February.

Now, speaking to The News, Hume has discussed his lack of game time and his future at the club.

The ex-Sunderland youngster’s contract means he could stay at Fratton Park for as much as another two years, but Hume has said he and the club will ‘have a chat’ to see what the plans are for the summer, admitting his lack of action has been ‘very frustrating’. He said:

“It’s very frustrating, very frustrating in terms of not having as much game time as I would’ve liked.

“I want to be playing every week, I just love playing football. When you are training every day and you stick at it, it can get frustrating. But football is a team game, so when you’re not in the team you have to try to help your team-mates.

“I’m under contract here next season, but it’s really important to me to be playing as many games as I can,” he later added.

“I think at the end of every season we will have a chat and see where we go from there.

“I love playing football, so that is my number one priority – playing as many games as I can. That’s has to be the aim, especially being the age I’m at now. I want to be playing every week, so it can be frustrating when that’s not the case. That’s football though, and not everything always goes your way.”

A summer decision awaits?

It remains to be seen just how Hume’s situation pans out over the summer. He’s tied to the club until at least next season, and there’s a 12-month extension option in his deal too, so any departure would raise a fee at least.

He’s shown before he can perform at this level as either a left-back or left wing-back and at 24, there’s still time for the Northumberland native to maximise his potential and play a role in Mousinho’s plans at Portsmouth.

However, if he can’t be guaranteed game time, it might not be a surprise if he heads for pastures new. His chances have been seriously limited for much of this season and if someone else can make an intriguing offer, Hume could be tempted away from the club after a year-and-a-half.