‘Too little too late’ – Stoke City v West Brom prediction: The72

Stoke City host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

West Brom travel to the bet365 Stadium to face a Stoke City side looking to get back to winning ways.

The Potters have made some great strides forward over the second half of the season but they were unable to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Bristol City on Monday, playing out a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City. Alex Neil’s side sit in 15th as it stands and will be hoping to push towards a top-half finish over the final weeks of the season.

As for West Brom, they’re still in with a shot at the play-offs but they desperately need to start picking up wins. Carlos Corberan’s men are winless in four, dropping points in disappointing performances against struggling sides like QPR, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

It leaves the Baggies in 11th, five points away from the top-six with a game in hand on those around them.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“West Brom looked like a play-off-bound side during their rise up the table after Corberan’s appointment. Their momentum has slowed though and with no wins in four, any turnaround could prove too little too late for the Baggies.

“This tie feels as though it could go either way as while the visitors certainly have more to play for, Stoke have thrived somewhat amid the lack of pressure.

“I’m going to go for a draw, but I wouldn’t be surprised if either side can snatch all three points.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 West Brom

Cameron Winstanley

“Stoke’s momentum took a real hit following the defeat at home to Bristol City to start a poor Easter weekend for Alex Neil’s side, with the goalless draw at Birmingham City less than inspiring.

“The Baggies’ miserable time of late continues but the trip to Stoke now looks less daunting after the Potters’ recent results.

“West Brom’s play-off hopes hang by a thread and nothing but a win will do, but I can see Carlos Corberan’s side being frustrated again here with their season really going off the boil lately.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 West Brom