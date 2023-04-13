‘They’re still in the hunt’ – Sunderland v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Sunderland host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Sunderland made a return to winning ways last time out, defeating Cardiff City 1-0 to end a run of three consecutive draws.

The Black Cats have seen their play-off hopes fade somewhat over recent months, with injury problems ravaging Tony Mowbray’s squad. However, despite their struggles, the poor form of those around them means they’re still in 10th, four points off the top-six.

As for Birmingham City, they look to have done enough to confirm their Championship status for another season. The Blues are 17th, nine points clear of the drop with five games remaining.

John Eustace’s side played out draws with Reading and Stoke City over the weekend and they’ll be keen to end the campaign as strongly as possible after promising developments off the pitch regarding their proposed takeover.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Eustace and co shouldn’t feel like they’re on the beach just yet, but there will be an element of comfort having reached the 50-point mark. That drop in pressure could bring the best out of the players, but they need to avoid letting up just because they feel safe now.

“Away at the Stadium of Light, they stand a good chance of claiming points. Sunderland are winless in five at home and have struggled in recent months, but that victory over Cardiff could be a real confidence boost.

“Despite said struggles, the Black Cats’ race isn’t run just yet. With a win here, they could remind everyone that they’re still in the hunt for the top-six. I’ll back them to do just that too.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham City

Cameron Winstanley

“Sunderland’s win at Cardiff leaves them hanging onto their play-off hopes, making those two dropped points against Hull before even harder to take.

“The Black Cats face a tough run-in and the visit of Birmingham City is a game they must pick up three points in if they’re to give themselves any chance of an unlikely top-six finish.

“But Blues have proved a tough nut to crack lately and will take confidence from their extended unbeaten run, which I’m backing them to continue against Sunderland.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham City