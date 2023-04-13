‘They need three points here’ – Blackburn Rovers v Hull City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Blackburn welcome Hull to Ewood Park with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side desperate to get back to winning ways again.

Rovers have picked up just four points from their last five games and have thrown away their advantage in the play-off spots. Tomasson’s men remain in 6th place but the closing pack have moved level on points with Blackburn after drawing 2-2 away at Huddersfield Town.

Hull on the other hand picked up a big win over Millwall last time out, bringing an end to their poor run of form. They now sit in 16th place, 11 points clear of the relegation zone and 10 away from the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Blackburn have found themselves in rotten form at exactly the wrong point in the season, with Tomasson’s side hanging onto their top six spot by goal difference.

“The visit of Hull is a tough one with Liam Rosenior’s side having no pressure on them to deliver given they’re away from the relegation battle, with their goal to build towards next season.

“Hull recently ruined Millwall’s day and will be fearless when heading to Ewood Park, the Tigers have lost just one since the end of February and I back them to keep that unbeaten run going despite Blackburn’s vast improvement in the second half against Huddersfield.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Hull City

James Ray

“While Blackburn will be ultimately disappointed to have dropped points against Huddersfield Town, the comeback to rescue a point showed some much needed heart and desire. They need to use that to fire them on in the final stages of the season with the play-off scrap sure to go down to the wire.

“Hull have proven themselves as a tough side but the fact is Rovers need this win more, and with the Ewood Park crowd behind them, Tomasson’s side need to perform.

“They need three points here, and I’ll back them to get it. Home win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Hull City